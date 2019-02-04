EDUCATION

Pregnant teacher files suit over Pennsylvania Catholic school termination

Pa. teacher says she was fired for being pregnant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 5, 2018.

SUNBURY, Pennsylvania --
A pregnant Pennsylvania teacher who alleges that she was fired from her Catholic school job because the diocese was upset that she wasn't married has filed suit contesting her termination.

Naiad Reich filed a breach of contract suit Friday in Northumberland County against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg. She's also seeking a permanent injunction that would reinstate her as a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township, outside Shamokin.

Reich, who isn't Catholic, said she was fired Nov. 30 after notifying the diocese that she and her boyfriend were expecting a baby in June but had no immediate plans to marry.

The diocese, which earlier said it doesn't comment on personnel matters, said officials hadn't seen the suit and couldn't comment before reviewing the documents.

