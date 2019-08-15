Education

Rutgers asks Louisiana high school to change its logo

(Matt Rourke)

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- New Jersey's flagship university has asked a high school in northern Louisiana to change its logo because it's identical to the block "R'' that Rutgers has trademarked.

Lincoln Parish Schools official Ricky Durrett tells the Courier News of Bridgewater the company that manages Rutgers' brand requested Ruston High School to stop using it.

Rutgers says the high school has up to 10 years to replace the logo on gear, social media platforms and on the school's website. Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin says the university addresses trademark infringement issues to avoid confusion among brands and to ensure its logos are used for their intended purpose.

Durrett says Rushton Bearcats supporters frequently purchased Rutgers Scarlet Knights athletics gear and apparel for the logo.

