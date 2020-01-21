Education

Rutgers University set to name its first-ever African-American president

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers University is set to make history with its first-ever African-American president.

A vote of approval is expected from the Rutgers Board of Governors on Tuesday that would name Dr. Jonathan Holloway the next president of the university.

Holloway, 52, would become the first African-American to hold the distinguished title of Rutgers President.

Holloway is the current provost of Northwestern University.

The former Stanford football player and dean of Yale College would replace Robert Barchi, who plans to step down at the end of the year.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew brunswickmiddlesex countyafrican americansrutgers university
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video shows what may have prompted fatal shooting
Shots fired inside Gauchos Gym during basketball game in Bronx
10 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in 5-alarm fire on Staten Island
Retired NYPD officer killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in fire
Waze promises fix after casino-goers directed to NJ wilderness
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Vandal threw orange, shattered window of MTA bus
Show More
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
NY sheriff's deputy stabbed while responding to call
Man killed in industrial accident at Safeway Freezer Storage plant
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News