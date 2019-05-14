Rutgers' student newspaper, 2nd oldest in country, loses majority of funding

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Daily Targum, the independent student-run newspaper at Rutgers University, failed to pass referendum this year, essentially losing its funding.The daily newspaper, which publishes five days a week during the fall and spring semesters, gained its independence from the university in 1980 so it could cover the administration independently.In previous years, Rutgers' tuition included a refundable $11.25 fee that funded the paper.This referendum eliminated the fee, slashing the majority of the organization's funding. The paper is also supported by ad revenue and alumni support."It really allows students a platform to both criticize and complement the university," said Sandy Giacobbe, the Targum's business manager. "It allows a platform for all student to cover the news in an unbiased perspective ... It really gives more students a way to write the news and a platform to bounce the careers into the future."In response, the paper released the following statement:Rutgers-New Brunswick released the following statement:----------