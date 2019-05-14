Rutgers' student newspaper, 2nd oldest in country, loses majority of funding

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Daily Targum, the independent student-run newspaper at Rutgers University, failed to pass referendum this year, essentially losing its funding.
The daily newspaper, which publishes five days a week during the fall and spring semesters, gained its independence from the university in 1980 so it could cover the administration independently.
In previous years, Rutgers' tuition included a refundable $11.25 fee that funded the paper.
This referendum eliminated the fee, slashing the majority of the organization's funding. The paper is also supported by ad revenue and alumni support.
"It really allows students a platform to both criticize and complement the university," said Sandy Giacobbe, the Targum's business manager. "It allows a platform for all student to cover the news in an unbiased perspective ... It really gives more students a way to write the news and a platform to bounce the careers into the future."
In response, the paper released the following statement:
For the first time since declaring its independence from the University, The Daily Targum has failed to pass referendum across the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus.
We do not know what the future holds, but the Targum Publishing Company's Board of Trustees and staff will be working to address this funding crisis.
The Daily Targum thanks the students, faculty, staff and administrators who supported referendum this year and will continue to serve the Rutgers community.
Rutgers-New Brunswick released the following statement:
The Daily Targum has existed for 150 years and has been an independent organization, not governed by the university, since 1980.
Rutgers-New Brunswick values a free press as an important voice in the university community and is disheartened to learn of the referendum results.
Student Affairs staff is contacting the Targum's student leadership to learn how the university can support their next steps to ensure the news outlet remains a relevant part of the Rutgers experience.
