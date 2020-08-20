coronavirus new york city

Safety debate rages over reopening NYC schools as some college students return

New York City schools are planning to reopen with a mix of in-class and remote learning
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are exactly three weeks away from the first day of public school in New York City, but many questions about this school year still remain unanswered.

The president of the United Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers' unions in the nation, is going head-to-head with Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying it's still unsafe to open schools.

WATCH: UFT president lays out teachers' proposal for reopening NYC schools
Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, lays out the union's proposals for reopening NYC public schools.



It comes as many colleges are running into problems as students return to campus.

In New York City, NYU is accepting students from around the country and around the world, and they are holding classes in person.

The school has set up a tent outside the business school for mandatory COVID testing.

All students, faculty and staff have to get a test, and any student traveling from a high-risk state must quarantine for 14 days.

The university says it also has a contact tracing team in place to contain any outbreaks.

RELATED: This is what Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying about reopening schools

Uptown at Columbia University, undergraduate classes are happening completely online.

That's after some other universities, including UNC Chapel Hill and Notre Dame, had to abruptly cancel in person gatherings after seeing an immediate spike in cases.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says it's a lesson learned.

"Look at that, and then look at your school reopening plan. And how would you make sure that you don't wind up in that situation?" Cuomo said Wednesday. "What was your testing procedure? Could it have gotten that big, that fast?"

The United Federation of Teachers said on Wednesday that no schools in New York City should open unless they meet certain health criteria.



Regarding New York City public schools, teachers' union is now demanding, among other things, that everyone entering a school building on September 10 get a COVID or antibody test.

Mayor de Blasio's spokeswoman called the demands "fear mongering," noting the transmission rate in the city is now the lowest it's ever been.

The city's re-opening plan calls for a mix of in-person and remote learning with students taking turns in classrooms when they return, but more than a quarter of students have decided to go with the all-remote option instead.

The union says if teachers don't feel safe on Day One, they just won't show up.

We expect to hear from the mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

RELATED | Murphy clears schools to reopen, allows remote learning amid teacher shortage

