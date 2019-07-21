School board facing backlash for threatening letter over lunch debt

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There has been a backlash against a Pennsylvania school board that sent out a letter threatening to place kids in foster care if their parents failed to pay their lunch debts.It happened at the Wyoming Valley West School District.Critics say if a parent doesn't pay a child's lunch bill, it doesn't mean kids are malnourished.By law, the schools must feed them no matter how much their families owe.The majority of the board now says they regret the wording in the letter.The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents have led to complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from child welfare authorities.After complaints, district officials announced they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.School officials say the district has collected more than $500 of the $22,000 owed in lunch money since the controversial letter was sent.----------