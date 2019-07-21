Education

School board facing backlash for threatening letter over lunch debt

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There has been a backlash against a Pennsylvania school board that sent out a letter threatening to place kids in foster care if their parents failed to pay their lunch debts.

It happened at the Wyoming Valley West School District.

Critics say if a parent doesn't pay a child's lunch bill, it doesn't mean kids are malnourished.

By law, the schools must feed them no matter how much their families owe.

The majority of the board now says they regret the wording in the letter.

The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents have led to complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from child welfare authorities.

After complaints, district officials announced they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.

School officials say the district has collected more than $500 of the $22,000 owed in lunch money since the controversial letter was sent.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschool lunch
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
AccuWeather Alert: Sweltering heat, humidity continues into Sunday
3 firefighters injured after fire breaks out near Bronx auto body shop
Police watching 10-to-12-foot shark spotted off Long Island
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd saying, 'Send her back!' at rally
Police: Robber put candy store worker in chokehold, stabbed him
Artists withdraw from show at Whitney Museum over tear gas link
Show More
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Monmouth scraps 6 races amid heat, protests; Haskell to run at night
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
Boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
More TOP STORIES News