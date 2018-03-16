EDUCATION

Texas high school choir serenades Swedish couple at Central Park wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

A THOUSAND YEARS: With lyrics on their cellphones and their beautiful gift of music, Friendswood High School choir brought a Swedish bride to tears in New York's Central Park.

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
The Friendswood High School choir got the chance to create a little magic for a couple being wed in Central Park.

The Texas choir was on a spring break trip to the Big Apple Tuesday, singing an impromptu song in the park's Bethesda Terrance, when they were approached by a Swedish woman.

"She said, 'This couple right here is about to get married, and I'm the officiant, and we're about to find that wedding ceremony, will you all do us the honor of singing that song again for them?'" assistant choral director Melissa Smith said.

Without rehearsal and using cellphones for the lyrics, the choir performed Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," with the help of a New York street performer on guitar.

Their sweet harmonies were caught on camera by parent Alan Stanfield, showing the Swedish bride weeping during the special moment.

"Every parent was either holding back tears or crying when it was over," Stanfield said.

The video, which Stanfield later posted to Facebook, has gone viral, with tens of thousands of views.

"I had no idea it would be what it is," Stanfield said.

The choir does not know if the Swedish newlyweds will ever see the video, but hope it is a moment they will never forget.

"The snow was falling, the choir singing, it couldn't have been any more picture perfect," Smith said.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolmusicweddingviral videocentral parkNew York CityManhattanCentral Park
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News