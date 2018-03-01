EDUCATION

School district on Long Island revamps classroom layouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the classrooms where kids are encouraged to lounge as they learn, sit at cafe-style seating and more.

By
BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --
You've most likely never seen classrooms like this before -- where kids are encouraged to lounge as they learn, sit at cafe-style seating and move not just themselves, but all over the place.

More than two dozen classrooms in the Baldwin School District from kindergarten through high school have been revamped to encourage collaborative and student-led learning.

"This really reflects the real work environment and how we would be able to work in our careers because I know that offices are really innovating and the schools should reflect how the environment is changing," said senior Mariyyah Sulaiman.

Superintendent Shari Camhi said district administrators got the idea when they visited offices of Google, Mashable and WeWork about two years ago.

"It was a very deliberate decision to say our schools need to look like what companies look like," Camhi said.

The teachers chose the designs for their classrooms.

Kindergarten teacher Tricia Wilder had a reading playground built. It features nooks, stairs and can be converted into a stage for performances based upon the books the children have read. The children have performed Three Little Pigs and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Seventh-grade teacher Ann Marie Lynam relinquished her own desk and in its place now has a tall desk where six students can sit.

"I can give one-to-one interaction, group interaction and it really makes a big difference in how I interact with them," she said.

Camhi said they plan to redo 50 more classrooms in the district.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentsschoolBaldwinNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News