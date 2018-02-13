EDUCATION

North Carolina school pulls 'circle the fat child' worksheet

EMBED </>More Videos

NC school pulls controversial worksheet asking kindergartners to circle 'fat' child

CABARRUS COUNTY, North Carolina (WABC) --
A North Carolina mother is upset over a worksheet assigned to her kindergartner, claiming it sends the wrong message to children.

She said her child's teacher at A T Allen Elementary School in Cabarrus County passed out a worksheet to students asking them to circle the child they considered "fat."

The mother said she contacted the school, because she was worried that using children as examples could lead to bullying and low self-esteem.

The school district apologized in a statement, saying that the worksheet contained insensitive language and references.

The statement went on to say that the district reviews curriculum resources as state standards change and would pull the item from its resource pool.

The district said it plans to review other content to make sure it's not offensive and apologized for the oversight.

School officials said the worksheet came from an outside resource and was not created by Cabarrus County Schools or by a teacher in the district.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationstudentsfatobesityu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News