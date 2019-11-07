education

Sen. Kamala Harris proposes new bill extending school hours until 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON -- Presidential candidate and Oakland native Sen. Kamala Harris is proposing a bill to extend school hours until 6 p.m.

The Family Friendly School Act seeks to better align school hours with parents' work hours.

Kamala argues that school days end hours before 70% of parents end their work day.

In Sen. Harris' press release, she shared, "My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours, so, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of child care on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families."

If the bill is approved, it will not impact every school.

In the proposal for a pilot program, 500 schools serving mainly low-income families would get up to $5 million over five years to keep their doors open until 6 p.m.

The grant is to be used for extracurricular programs and allow access for more youth to attend summer programming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwashington dcchildrenparentingeducationkamala harrisschoolu.s. & world2020 presidential electionschool budget
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Univ. Wisconsin-Madison starts robot food delivery system
134 CT kindergartens have MMR vaccine rates below guidelines
Outrage in NJ town after slurs, urination at HS football game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bronx bodega clerk shot, bystander wrestled gun away from shooter
Woman accused of sneaking into Bronx Zoo lion den due in court
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
First taste of winter on the way
2 sought in hardware store assault that left worker seriously hurt
4-alarm fire burns through residential building in New Jersey
Nassau County announces largest fentanyl bust in county history
Show More
Man, woman steal 12 handbags in brazen Jimmy Choo store robbery
Officials warn of spike in hepatitis A cases across New Jersey
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Correction officer, 2 others accused of Rikers drug smuggling scheme
More TOP STORIES News