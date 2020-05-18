Education

Senator fights elimination of program helping students with autism at Nassau Community College

By
GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- We have an important update about a story we first shared with you Friday about a program in Nassau County, New York helping students with autism succeed in college.

Nassau Community College had announced it was planning to cancel the Aspires Program and indicated cost savings was a big factor.

Students and parents wrote to Eyewitness News begging for help saying the program has been life changing.

In response to our story Senator Monica Martinez, who happens to be an educator herself and member of the state education committee, is now calling on the college to save the program. She calls canceling it an injustice.

"I am very disappointed to tell you the truth as educational institutions we are charged with implementing educational techniques and methods to improve the lives of our students that enter our building and the fact that NCC is not doing a concerted effort to save this program is disappointing," said Sen. Martinez, (D) Brentwood.

Martinez added that putting a program on the chopping block designed to help an underserved population succeed is absolutely the wrong choice.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com

Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist

Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnassau countygarden cityautismhealthlong island newseducation7 on your side investigationcollegeinvestigationnassau county news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Nassau Community College to cut program helping students with autism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Cuomo announces he tested negative for COVID-19
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Fencing installation begins at NYC beaches
SUV crash kills child, man, and 3 women in NJ
Gym defies shutdown order and reopens in NJ
Show More
Non-essential retail stores reopen in NJ - with restrictions
NYC's Just Sam is the new American Idol
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
Man recovers from COVID-19 after nearly dying twice in CT
AccuWeather: Early clouds, late sun
More TOP STORIES News