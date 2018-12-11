Slashing reported at high school in Bayside, Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --One person allegedly slashed another inside a high school in Queens Tuesday morning.
The person was allegedly slashed inside Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside at around 8:50 a.m.
It is not yet known if the people involved are students.
The victim is being taken to the hospital, although their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
