New York City snow: Public schools will be open on Tuesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City schools will be open on Tuesday, and all field trips and after-school activities will continue as scheduled, school officials said.
Dozens of schools were closed, delayed or had early dismissals Monday due to the snow hitting the area, and there are more delays posted for Tuesday morning.
As for the New York City public schools, the nation's largest public school system was open for business Monday, and Mayor Bill De Blasio said they were expected to be open on Tuesday as well.
"We anticipate school being open tomorrow," he said. "We are going to obviously watch the storm closely into the evening. If anything changes, we will certainly alert the people of the city, but right now, assume school is open tomorrow."
As the winter weather rolled through, educators were faced with the tough job of deciding if schools need to close to keep students safe.
On a local level, that decision is often made by the school superintendent, although a district's transportation supervisor may also help make the call, according to AccuWeather.
In New York City, that decision is up to the mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.
Administrators typically begin watching the forecast a day before a severe weather event is supposed to hit. In some situations, several neighboring districts may collaborate to make the call together.
During a storm, they will communicate with local highway departments and other transportation agencies to determine how long it will take to clear roadways.
Childcare is another factor in New York City, as oftentimes schools remain open for parents who may not have other options, even as students are encouraged to stay home if they can.
