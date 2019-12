New York City snow: Will public schools be open or closed Tuesday?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dozens of schools were closed, delayed or had early dismissals Monday due to the snow hitting the area, and it is likely there will be closures and delays Tuesday as the worst of the storm bears down.But will New York City public schools be among them?The nation's largest public school system was open for business Monday, and Mayor Bill De Blasio said they are expected to be open on Tuesday as well -- but a final decision has not yet been made."We anticipate school being open tomorrow," he said. "We are going to obviously watch the storm closely into the evening. If anything changes, we will certainly alert the people of the city, but right now, assume school is open tomorrow."Whenever winter weather rolls through, educators are faced with the tough job of deciding if schools need to close to keep students safe.On a local level, that decision is often made by the school superintendent, although a district's transportation supervisor may also help make the call, according to AccuWeather.In New York City, that decision is up to the mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.Administrators typically begin watching the forecast a day before a severe weather event is supposed to hit. In some situations, several neighboring districts may collaborate to make the call together.During a storm, they will communicate with local highway departments and other transportation agencies to determine how long it will take to clear roadways.Childcare is another factor in New York City, as oftentimes schools remain open for parents who may not have other options, even as students are encouraged to stay home if they can. CLICK HERE for a complete list of school closings in our area.----------