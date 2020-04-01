coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Spring break canceled for NYC schools

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Teachers and students across New York City are losing most of their annual public school pause.

Officials now say the week scheduled for spring break will now turn into a "special week of family service and support."

Specific details for that week have yet to be announced.

The change comes after the state education department ordered districts to continue providing remote instruction for students through April 14th.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
