A 6-year old girl was hospitalized after a choking incident on her school bus on Long Island this week.A spokeswoman for the Longwood Central School District in Yaphank said the little girl attends the Charles E. Walters Elementary School and was on her way home Tuesday when another student behind her started pulling on her scarf.Officials say the bus driver immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.The girl spent the night at Stonybrook University Hospital and was said to be in good condition on Wednesday.Parents of other children who attend the school said this should be a wake-up call and some parents even refused to let their kids ride the bus Wednesday."I think it really needs to be addressed, maybe get a parent on the bus or a volunteer, but I definitely think there should be someone on the bus," Jeff Hill said.District officials are reviewing video of the incident.A spokesperson for the Longwood Central School District released the following statement:----------