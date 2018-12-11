EDUCATION

Student slashed in head at high school in Bayside, Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
A student allegedly slashed a 14-year-old boy inside a high school in Queens Tuesday morning.

The boy was slashed in the head inside Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside at around 8:50 a.m.

He was taken to North Shore-Long Island Jewish Hospital with minor injuries.

Police are reportedly searching the school for the suspect, who is believed to be a ninth grader and just 12 or 13 years old.

He was described as wearing blue jeans and a gray or black jacket. He was also wearing a backpack.

The weapon has not yet been recovered. There are no metal dectors at this school.

