BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --A student allegedly slashed a 14-year-old boy inside a high school in Queens Tuesday morning.
The boy was slashed in the head inside Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside at around 8:50 a.m.
He was taken to North Shore-Long Island Jewish Hospital with minor injuries.
Police are reportedly searching the school for the suspect, who is believed to be a ninth grader and just 12 or 13 years old.
He was described as wearing blue jeans and a gray or black jacket. He was also wearing a backpack.
The weapon has not yet been recovered. There are no metal dectors at this school.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube