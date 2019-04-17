bathroom

Student suspended for kneeing boy in groin during incident in girls' bathroom at Alaska school

Girl was suspended for kneeing a boy in the groin after a group of boys entered the girls' bathroom and blocked the door. The boys were reportedly protesting after a transgender student used their bathroom.

NORTH POLE, Alaska -- A lawmaker in Alaska is coming to a student's defense after she was reportedly suspended for kneeing a boy in the groin in the girls' bathroom at North Pole High School.

According to The Fairbanks Daily News Miner the incident happened when a group of seven boys entered the girls' bathroom and blocked the door.

The boys were reportedly protesting after a student who is transitioning from female to male used their bathroom.

The transgender student was not directly involved in the incident.

But, the girl reportedly kneed one of the seven boy's in the groin after she was blocked from leaving the bathroom.

The female student was suspended for using excessive force.

Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole told the newspaper that she does not agree with how the school district handled the situation because the girl was protecting herself.

The seven boys were also disciplined in connection with the bathroom incident, according to a spokesperson with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
