EDUCATION

Students evacuate Paterson school after unusual odor sickens teacher

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
One teacher went to the hospital and students were removed from a school in Paterson after an unusual odor was detected.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Paterson School 10 on Mercer Street.

Hazmat and the County Health Department responded along with firefighters.

A Paterson Public Schools robocall was made to parents saying,

"This morning an unusual odor was detected in one of the classrooms at Public School 10. On the recommendation of the Paterson Fire Department, all students at School 10 are being relocated to School 18. Lunch will be provided and instruction will continue. Additional security has been sent to School 10 to assist with the evacuation and ensure safe passage to School 18. All students are safe and Schools Superintendent Shafer, district facilities officials, and Passaic County health officials are on the scene. We will update you as information becomes available."

It is not yet known when students will be allowed to return to School 10.

The cause of the odor is under investigation.
