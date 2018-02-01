EDUCATION

Students get checks for 15-cent refunds from NYC school system

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the checks that were sent to some families in Maspeth, Queens.

By
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) --
The New York City school system - with a budget of $24 billion a year, is sending letters to former students, telling them they are owed money from their school lunch account.

When the letter from the Department of Education came, Roseann did not know what to think.

"For 15 cents, it seems so frivolous," she says.

The Department of Education used first class postage to tell Roseann that she overpaid for he son's lunch three years ago - by 15 cents, and that she was eligible for a refund.

Many people in Queens got the letters this week - one person that Eyewitness News talked to got a letter saying she was due for a five cent refund.

In a statement, the Department of Education said,

"The DOE is following through on its commitment to provide refunds for all families that made pre-payments for school lunch or had existing balances."

Donna Olivia is owed $2.50.

"I was kinda shocked," she said.

Roseann contacted the DOE to tell them they did not need to send a check for fifteen cents, and she says they sent her an email back that said, 'if you wave (sic) your right to the refund, no action is required by you.'

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationnew york city schoolschecking accountsMaspethQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News