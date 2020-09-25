Education

Study shows stunning lack of diversity at Long Island public schools

By
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- It is a problem only made worse by the disparities in public education created in this pandemic - according to a recent study at Hofstra University, far too few teachers of color are represented in public schools on Long Island.

In fact, the research at the National Center for Suburban Studies looked at 642 public schools and found as many as 61 percent had no Black teachers at all, and 43 percent had no Latino teachers.

"If this were a story in Mississippi or Alabama, I'd say, 'Well, it's the vestiges of Jim Crowe,' but this is up on Long Island," said Larry Levy.

Black educators tell Eyewitness News that if school boards do not act now, it will only get worse, with more of the older, minority teachers at higher risk for COVID.

ALSO READ | Disney pushes for greater diversity in advertising

"So many are retiring, and really retiring in droves," said Brandy Scott of the Long Island Black Educators Association.

In doing the study, Hofstra also interviewed dozens of minority teachers and administrators., They say they have no mentors, and some even used the word 'isolated' to describe their situation.

The biggest downside is fewer role models, particularly for young boys.

"If they had a teacher of color, particularly in the third or fourth grade, they were more likely to stay in school, not be suspended," added Scott.
For districts like Westbury, where more than 70 percent of students are Latino, the superintendent cites progress, otherwise the problems would be crippling.

ALSO READ | Students struggling to find SAT testing sites on Long Island

"Actually, most parents who have kids at school don't speak English as a second language. It's a big barrier," says Westbury parent Melissa Valerio.

Researchers are just hoping the state will soon reward districts who embrace diversity because as things stand right now, 212,000 Long island children will never even see a Black teacher in school.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwestburynassau countyeducationschoolteacherpublic schoolstudyteachersdiversity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless men living at Manhattan shelter will be moved
Amber Alert: Child abducted in Montco by man in body armor
GOP expecting Trump to tap Barrett for Supreme Court
Judge orders judicial inquiry into 2014 death of Eric Garner
COVID clusters could force new shutdowns in NYC
Mayor announces 'Open Restaurants' outdoor-dining now year-round
Even paper bags will be gone from NJ supermarkets
Show More
Majority of Americans oppose filling RBG's seat before election: POLL
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
Man charged after taking dying girl on 2-hour ride to the hospital
More TOP STORIES News