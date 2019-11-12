Education

SUNY and CUNY to waive application fees for veterans, Cuomo says

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says application fees for the State University of New York and City University of New York systems will be waived for veterans and their spouses.

The Democrat announced the new measure Sunday. He says he hopes this change will allow veterans and their families to "take the next steps in adapting back to civilian life."

The SUNY and CUNY systems require applicants to pay a fee ranging from $50 to $65.

The Board of Trustees for both CUNY and SUNY will include resolutions to implement the change at their next board meetings.

Cuomo also says several state landmarks will be lit red, white and blue on Nov. 11 in recognition of Veteran's Day.

