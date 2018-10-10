Superintendent of Newark Public Schools making history

Roger Leon is the first Hispanic superintendent of Newark Public Schools.Leon knows plenty about Newark Public Schools - he was a student, a teacher and now he's the boss.He is also the first superintendent in the driver's seat after the state released its 20-plus year control over the district.Newark, the largest school district in New Jersey, has been one of the state's most challenged with low test scores and absenteeism. Those are two of the main issues Leon has taken on to turn around.----------