Teacher accused of hitting 9-year-old boy with book in Queens

It happened at PS 253.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A teacher in Queens is facing charges after allegedly hitting a student with a book.

Loretta Myers, 48, is facing assault and harassment charges after the January incident at PS 253 in Far Rockaway.

She's accused of throwing a book at a 9-year-old boy and hitting him in the face.

The boy's parents decided to press charges after trying mediation with Myers.

