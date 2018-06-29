EDUCATION

Central Islip teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the arrest of a Central Islip teacher.

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police arrested a Central Islip High School teacher on Thursday who is accused of offering two female students money in exchange for posing for him.

Jairo Inswasty, a 70-year-old math teacher, of Islandia, faces two counts of child endangerment in connection with the incidents.

Authorities say in one instance, the student was in a bikini on school grounds. Inswasty allegedly showed her $2,000, but paid her $5.

"He handed her $2,000, had her count it, and then paid her $5 for the picture," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said. "He stated that the next time, there would be more."

In the second incident, authorities say a student who cleaned his house posed nude for him. The teacher allegedly paid her $150.

"He later asked her to pose for nude photos," Hart said. "She agreed, and he paid her in cash."

Police say the math teacher asked both teenagers to have sex but they declined.

Inswasty has been a teacher at Central Islip since 1996 and is now suspended with pay, pending the investigation.

He was charged with a misdemeanor and received a desk appearance ticket.

Police are concerned there could be more victims and are encouraging any possible additional victims to come forward. They have also confiscated material such as a camera, tri-pod, flash drive, iPhone, iPad and a computer from his home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victim's Unit at 631-852-6531 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacher arrestedarrestCentral IslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News