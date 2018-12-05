EDUCATION

Pennsylvania teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. teacher says she was fired for being pregnant.

EDGEWOOD, Pennsylvania --
A Pennsylvania teacher who is pregnant said she was fired from her Catholic school job because the Harrisburg diocese was upset she wasn't married.

Naiad Reich said she taught at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Edgewood for four years but was fired Friday after informing administrators she was expecting a child with her boyfriend.

"I feel like I'm a rewriting of 'The Scarlet Letter' at this point, just minus the affair," the 31-year-old Reich said.

She was told she was fired because she had no immediate plans to marry, the News-Item reported. Reich said she and her longtime boyfriend made the decision to start a family and planned the pregnancy.

Reich informed school administrator Sister Mary Anne Bednar earlier that week.

"She said it would be a problem, and she had to contact the diocese," Reich said.

Bednar did not respond to requests for comment.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said in a statement that it does not comment on personnel matters for legal reasons.

Reich said the diocese's website lists "immorality" as a cause for dismissal and said it was the reason for her firing.

The diocese did not respond Monday to requests for further information on the diocese's definition of immorality.

Reich said she plans to appeal her firing but wasn't sure if she would retain legal counsel. She said she already misses her students "more than I think they can ever understand."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachercatholic schoolpregnancyu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Six sets of twins grace high school's basketball court
Parents banned from lunchrooms at CT town's schools
Student, 6, hospitalized after choking incident on LI school bus
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Woman attacked in front of NYC church, sexually assaulted
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
NYPD officers save 7-year-old girl having asthma attack
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in New Jersey
Man caught on camera stalking young girl in Brooklyn
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Show More
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
Sentencing set for man in party stabbing murder in NYC
NJ college student dies after crash with 'impaired' driver
Man scams $45,000 in cash from 81-year-old woman, police say
2 shot, 1 fatally, in broad daylight on Brooklyn street
More News