A teacher's aide is under arrest after police say he punched an 11-year-old girl in the shoulder inside a school in the Bronx Wednesday.The student was in the hallway at MS 337 at 1025 Morrison Avenue when she was approached and punched by the aide, 36-year-old David Tabales, according to police.The student was checked out for minor injuries.Tabales was charged with assault and held at the 43rd Precinct.----------