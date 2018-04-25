EDUCATION

North Carolina teen's cute promposal to best friend with Down syndrome goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Best friends' cute promposal goes viral.

NORTH CAROLINA --
Prom season is here, and some people really go over the top to ask for dates.

They are called "promposals," and Rachel Newberry, of North Carolina, may have pulled off one of the sweetest ones we've ever seen.

In video posted online this week, Newberry asks her best friend Ben, who has Down syndrome, to go to prom with her.

Ben was handed flowers as he walked into an auditorium while Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend in Me," the song made famous in the movie "Toy Story," was playing.

Moments later, Rachel appeared behind the curtain and asked Ben.

He broke down in tears when he found out she did it all for him.

The pair have been friends since they were young.

"I don't remember a time in my life when Ben and I weren't friends," she said. "Since day one, we have had such a special connection that I have never had with anyone else."

Rachel said she always knew she'd take Ben to her prom. In fact, she told her mom as early as elementary school that Ben was going to be her date.

The two will attend Mountain Heritage High School's prom next month.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldpromNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News