EDUCATION

Tight security at New Rochelle High School after alleged threat

EMBED </>More Videos

The threats were made on social media.

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
There are new details on alleged threats made against New Rochelle High School.

Students will be met with tight security when they head to class Tuesday morning.

A threat made over Snapchat was reported to police on Sunday.

The post referenced two graffiti messages found in a school bathroom that threatened a school shooting for Tuesday, June 5th.

Parents are being told the threats are not credible.

Still, police and bomb sniffing dogs swept the entire building Monday night.

All bags will be searched at the school Tuesday morning.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
