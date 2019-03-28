special olympics

Special Olympics funding cut: Trump backs off original education budget proposal

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Washington, en route to Michigan. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he is backing off a budget request to cut funding for the Special Olympics, after days of criticism.

Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday, "I've overridden my people for funding the Special Olympics."

The Trump administration's education budget proposal calls for the elimination of $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics, roughly 10 percent of the group's overall revenue.

Democrats pressed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on the topic during a Senate budget hearing Thursday, just days after House Democrats grilled her on the proposal and sparked criticism online.

DeVos said she "wasn't personally involved" in pushing for elimination of the funding, but she defended it as her agency seeks to cut $7 billion from the 2020 budget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationspecial olympicspoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
LI Special Olympics powerlifter honored for winning 4 gold medals
The local story behind George Bush's loving tribute to wife
Special Olympic floor hockey bronze medalists to be honored at ESPY Awards
Special Olympic bronze medalists to be honored at ESPYs
TOP STORIES
Police hunt for gang members in murder likened to Junior attack
12-year-old boy struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Queens
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Woman's body found in New Jersey lake ruled a homicide
Woman slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens
Show More
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Woman says squatters moved into her house, changed locks
Exclusive: NYPD solves shooting as part of battle against turf wars
23 charged in multi-million dollar shoplifting ring in NJ
Cano, deGrom lift Mets to 2-0 opening day win over Nationals
More TOP STORIES News