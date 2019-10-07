UConn plans to offer free tuition to low-income students

STORRS, Connecticut -- The University of Connecticut plans to offer free tuition to in-state students from families with an annual household income of $50,000 or less.UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas announced the initiative Friday during his inauguration.Undergraduate students will be eligible for the program beginning next fall. UConn says it will be supported by a fundraising campaign and other school resources.Yale University announced this week that parents earning less than $75,000 won't have to contribute to their child's education beginning next year. The previous threshold was $65,000.Katsouleas on Friday also called for doubling research at UConn over the next seven-to-10 years.----------