Education

UConn plans to offer free tuition to low-income students

STORRS, Connecticut -- The University of Connecticut plans to offer free tuition to in-state students from families with an annual household income of $50,000 or less.

UConn President Thomas C. Katsouleas announced the initiative Friday during his inauguration.

Undergraduate students will be eligible for the program beginning next fall. UConn says it will be supported by a fundraising campaign and other school resources.

Yale University announced this week that parents earning less than $75,000 won't have to contribute to their child's education beginning next year. The previous threshold was $65,000.

Katsouleas on Friday also called for doubling research at UConn over the next seven-to-10 years.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconnecticutcollege studentstuitionfinance
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
City steps up outreach efforts after murders of 4 homeless men
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
NJ teacher, water polo coach accused of groping sleeping students
Woman thrown to ground, punched and robbed in the Bronx
Show More
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, gropes sleeping woman
AccuWeather: Warmer with possible showers
Woman without boarding pass removed from Delta flight
Police locate car in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
More TOP STORIES News