EDUCATION

Video: Texas kindergartners start each day with handshakes

EMBED </>More Videos

Kindergarten class starts day with handshakes. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

TEXAS --
A handshake is a simple gesture, but a kindergarten teacher in Texas hopes it will make a big impact on her students.

Every day, teacher Ashley Colton Taylor picks a greeter to welcome each student with a handshake and a smile before entering the classroom.

Some even decide to welcome their fellow students with a hug.

Taylor believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach her students compassion and respect for one another.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkindergartenschoolchildrenu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NYPD awards scholarships in honor of slain Bronx teen
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
WABC-TV, Univision host NYC back to school town hall
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News