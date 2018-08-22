EDUCATION

WABC-TV, Univision host New York City back to school town hall

Lucy Yang has more on the Back-to-School Town Hall for parents and students.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
WABC-TV and Univision hosted a Back-to-School Town Hall on Tuesday, August 21, to answer your questions and help parents as the kids head back to class.

A panel answered questions on topics including Pre-K outreach, parent engagement, school safety, testing and more.

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza was the keynote speaker for the event.

Watch it on demand:
Part 1
Greetings and opening introductions: Meet the panel members who will take questions from parents as a new year approaches for New York City schools.

Part Two:
Questions for our expert panel as families prepare for back to school in New York City.

Part Three
Watch Part 3

Part Four
Watch Part 4

Part Five
Watch Part 5

Part Six
Watch Part 6


Eyewitness News anchor and reporter Joe Torres moderated the event with Mariela Salgado from Univision.

The town hall took place at PS 128 Audubon at 560 W. 169th Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. and streamed live on abc7NY.com and on Univision 41 WXTV.

Panelists:
Josiris Ureña - Pre-K outreach team DOE
Yolanda Torres - Executive Superintendent Division of Family and Community Engagement
Vasthi Acosta - Principal of the Amber Charter School
Rita Rodriguez - Director of the Immigration Project at Advocates for Children.
Shirley Acevedo-Buontempo - Founder and Executive Director of Latino U College Access

----------
