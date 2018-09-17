EDUCATION

Good Samaritan buys $155 worth of school supplies for teacher at Brooklyn Staples

By
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A random act of kindness in a Brooklyn Staples store brought joy to a kindergarten teacher over the weekend.

Charlene Clarke was shopping for school supplies Saturday morning at the Park Slope location when she realized she would be over her budget.

She started removing items from her shopping cart when another woman in line, Mical Moser asked if Clarke was a teacher and if she was buying the school supplies with her own money.

When she answered yes, Moser decided to pay for the entire purchase -- $155 in total.

Clarke said she cried tears of happiness.

Moser said she does not have any children, but she knows how generous school teachers are and that many are forced to buy supplies out of their own pockets.

She said she would do this type of random act again, and she hopes her gesture is contagious. She also hopes that in the long run, schools are better funded. But in the meantime, she is hoping that others who are able to help out will step up to the plate.

