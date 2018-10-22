YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --Classes will be back in session at a Yonkers school forced to close its doors after the discovery of mold on campus.
School officials were hoping to have all of the students back in school three weeks ago, but the work took much longer than expected.
The first two floors will reopen at PS 15, nearly a month after the school was forced to close when it tested positive for mold contamination.
The school was evacuated back on September 25th after ceiling tiles tested positive, caused by a leaking roof which is now under repair.
For the past four weeks, students in Pre-K through fourth grade relocated to a school down the street.
Fifth through eighth graders have class at Roosevelt High School, and will remain there until the work is finished.
The mayor of Yonkers says this points to a larger need for money from Albany to rebuild and repair schools.
"You did it for Rochester you did it for Buffalo, you did it for Syracuse, let's do it for Yonkers, let's get these schools repaired, it's needed," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.
The third floor of the building will remain closed for about a month while those repairs are finished.
The superintendent says the repair will be too noisy to have class on the third floor, so that is why not everyone will return to this school Monday.
