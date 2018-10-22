EDUCATION

Yonkers school partially reopens after mold repair work, older grades to remain displaced for now

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on which students are returning to the building.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
Classes will be back in session at a Yonkers school forced to close its doors after the discovery of mold on campus.

School officials were hoping to have all of the students back in school three weeks ago, but the work took much longer than expected.

The first two floors will reopen at PS 15, nearly a month after the school was forced to close when it tested positive for mold contamination.

The school was evacuated back on September 25th after ceiling tiles tested positive, caused by a leaking roof which is now under repair.

For the past four weeks, students in Pre-K through fourth grade relocated to a school down the street.

Fifth through eighth graders have class at Roosevelt High School, and will remain there until the work is finished.

The mayor of Yonkers says this points to a larger need for money from Albany to rebuild and repair schools.

"You did it for Rochester you did it for Buffalo, you did it for Syracuse, let's do it for Yonkers, let's get these schools repaired, it's needed," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

The third floor of the building will remain closed for about a month while those repairs are finished.

The superintendent says the repair will be too noisy to have class on the third floor, so that is why not everyone will return to this school Monday.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmoldschoolstudentsYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yonkers school forced to close after mold found in ceiling tiles
EDUCATION
NYC sues Berkeley College over alleged deceptive practices
New Whitney Houston exhibit opens in her hometown of Newark
Number of kids living at homeless shelters in NYC spikes
NYC Fire Museum gives students hands-on fire safety tools
More Education
Top Stories
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside MetLife
WABC-TV to host US Senate debate between Kirsten Gillibrand and Chele Farley
NYPD suspends use of some body cameras after device explodes
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Nearly two dozen forced out on street after fast-moving NJ fire
70-year-old woman found dead in UWS apartment with laceration to neck
Show More
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
VIDEO: 30 hurt when floor collapses during college party
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Crews working to restore power after major outage in Newark
More News