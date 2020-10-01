Reopen NY: Yonkers schools switch from all remote to hybrid learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6689004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Back to school in New York City: In this unprecedented year, it's actually the third first day of school in the district.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Yonkers schools made the switch from all remote to hybrid learning on Monday.Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada said the district is following the New York State education and health departments' guidance and social distancing guidelines.The transition is designed to ensure the health and safety of every individual in school buildings, and millions of dollars have been spent on ventilation repairs, masks, and body temperature scanners to protect the safety of students and staff."Children, more significantly urban children, thrive when they are in school taught by highly qualified, caring educators and supporting adults," Dr. Quezada said. "Nothing can replace in-person teaching and learning. A recent District survey disclosed that more than two-thirds of our families want in-person instruction for their children."He cited the structure and routine that in-school learning provides."They want the stability provided by public schools," he said. "Our job is to ensure Yonkers students and families continue to have confidence that, despite the challenges, we will deliver the best education possible, as we have in the past."