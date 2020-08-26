"You Got This!" Kid Superintendent has an inspiring pep talk to start the school year

READING, Pennsylvania -- Has 2020 got you down? Are you nervous about the start of a new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Kid Superintendent is here for you.
In a video posted to the Reading School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Khalid N. Mumin (the adult one) begins by sharing a passage from his favorite poem, "The Road Not Taken" by Robert Frost.
But before he can finish, Kid Superintendent Jermaine Edwards II steps in with is own message of reassurance in a year that brought us murder hornets and Tiger King (which isn't what he thought it was).
"You got this," the 9-year-old says, while providing his own advice for a successful year.
By the end, you'll be ready to go back to school yourself!
Jermaine's mom, Kristin Boyd, said the video came together thanks to the work of Lone Cricket Productions and a promise that Jermaine would get some Taco Bell for his performance.
