SOUTHOLD, Long Island (WABC) --Long Island continues to clean up from the weekend nor'easter, with a confirmed tornado on Fishers Island and a road collapse the prompted the closure of Orient Beach State Park.
The low-grade EF-1 tornado had estimated wind speeds of 90 miles per hour and was on the ground for two miles from 7:35 a.m. to 7:41 a.m. Monday at the eastern end of the Long Island Sound.
It began around a quarter mile east of Wilderness Point on Wilderness Road, and one home sustained minor damage with shattered glass and a beam that was lifted up a hill and dropped near another home.
Several trees were also uprooted and snapped, and a shed was toppled over. A few trees were were downed at another home across the street in a convergent pattern, with a small fence toppled over.
The tornado continued moving to the northeast with damage near a home on Isabella Beach Road, where many trees were uprooted and snapped. One tree fell over, and a piece of its trunk was forced several feet into the ground.
More significant damage occurred about a tenth of a mile from the intersection of Old Mallory Road and East End Road, where large hardwood trees were snapped, twisted and sheared off. A large branch fell through the roof of the garage on the property, and another branch
caused minor damage to the back of the roof of the home.
The tornado moved off Fishers island near the intersection of East End Road and Clay Point Road.
It was the second tornado to hit Suffolk County this month. On October 4, a tornado swept through the Ronkonkoma neighborhood with 85 mile per hour winds.
Elsewhere on Long Island, damage from the nor'easter shut down Orient Beach State Park after a 300-foot section of road collapsed near the entrance.
The park is closed while New York state park engineers evaluate the damage and develop a repair plan.
Orient Beach State Park is a 363-acre state park located on the eastern tip of the North Fork in the town of Southold in Suffolk County.
