El Chapo due in court in Brooklyn for pretrial hearing

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --Reputed drug kingpin El Chapo is set to appear in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.
The alleged cartel leader's trial is expected to begin in November, which is two months later than originally scheduled.
The delay comes after El Chapo's lawyers requested an additional five months to go over evidence.
The trial is expected to last about four months.
