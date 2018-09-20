El Chapo returns to federal court in Brooklyn

El Chapo will return to federal court in Brooklyn.During Thursday's hearing the judge will determine if a conflict of interest exists with one of the drug kingpin's attorneys who is known for defending John Gotti, Jr.Both sides will also discuss the procedure for jury selection.El Chapo's defense is also asking to push back the start of the trial.They say it's difficult to review documents with their client because El Chapo is being held under heavy security.----------