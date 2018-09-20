El Chapo returns to federal court in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The attorneys are expected to discuss jury selection.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
El Chapo will return to federal court in Brooklyn.

During Thursday's hearing the judge will determine if a conflict of interest exists with one of the drug kingpin's attorneys who is known for defending John Gotti, Jr.

Both sides will also discuss the procedure for jury selection.

El Chapo's defense is also asking to push back the start of the trial.

They say it's difficult to review documents with their client because El Chapo is being held under heavy security.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
el chapodrug busttrialBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Delta flight lands at JFK with smoking brakes
Man arrested in 2 luring incidents in West Babylon
Woman fatally struck by car in Woodhaven, Queens
1 year after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico still rebuilds
3-year-old critical after being hit by car in Brooklyn
GOP says time running out for Kavanaugh's accuser to talk
Man arrested in attempted rape of woman in Williamsburg
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
Show More
Brooklyn teacher accused of producing child pornography
Abandoned pit bull found tied to tree with note: 'Take me home'
Growing memorial after 17-year-old gunned down in NJ
Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer
Several shot at Wisconsin software company, gunman dead
More News