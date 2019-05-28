Elderly couple stabbed in Brooklyn, son charged with murder

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn apartment on Saturday evening, and their son has been arrested.

The two were attacked in the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m.

Maria Rodriguez, 71, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. She is reportedly the suspect's stepmother.

Her 87-year-old husband was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The news left neighbors stunned.

"She was a very good lady," one woman said. "See her all the time, sitting in the window, coming out with the walker. I'd hold the gate open for her. Happy go lucky. They was always together."

Authorities say the couple's son checked himself into a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation the same day they were found stabbed.

Now, 55-year-old Oscar Rodriguez is charged with second-degree murder.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bushwicknew york citybrooklynelderly womanelderlystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado watch for parts of NJ, PA
Video shows Lyft driver being pummeled by passenger in Queens
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
NJ officer indicted in fatal shooting freed while awaiting trial
Thief busts through wall, ceiling, steals $66,000 from business
Man found to be fatally shot after crashing into home in NJ
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
Show More
LI student wins national distracted driving video contest
Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film
Japanese man dies on flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
LI family hurt after out-of-control vehicle jumps curb
More TOP STORIES News