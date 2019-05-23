Elderly crossing guard accused of forcibly touching teen girl on Long Island

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A crossing guard is under arrest for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl on Long Island.Police say Philip Bonaventura, 78, was working outside Allegheny Avenue Elementary School in Lindenhurst two weeks ago when he met a 15-year-old girl who was walking to pick up a younger sibling.Bonaventura was stationed at the intersection of East Hoffman Avenue and South Delaware Avenue when he escorted the girl to a nearby building and forcibly touched her.Bonaventura has been a crossing guard with the Suffolk County Police Department for the past 12 years and was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.He was released on a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 24.Thomas Rittenhouse, of Lindenhurst, said he's seen Bonaventura working the intersection for years and never saw him do anything inappropriate to students. Rittenhouse said the story doesn't add up."I've never seen him even put his hand on anybody's shoulder. He seems like a very nice older gentleman," Rittenhouse said.The school district sent a letter to parents saying:----------