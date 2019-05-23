Elderly crossing guard accused of forcibly touching teen girl on Long Island

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A crossing guard is under arrest for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl on Long Island.
Police say Philip Bonaventura, 78, was working outside Allegheny Avenue Elementary School in Lindenhurst two weeks ago when he met a 15-year-old girl who was walking to pick up a younger sibling.
Bonaventura was stationed at the intersection of East Hoffman Avenue and South Delaware Avenue when he escorted the girl to a nearby building and forcibly touched her.
Bonaventura has been a crossing guard with the Suffolk County Police Department for the past 12 years and was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
He was released on a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 24.
Thomas Rittenhouse, of Lindenhurst, said he's seen Bonaventura working the intersection for years and never saw him do anything inappropriate to students. Rittenhouse said the story doesn't add up.
"I've never seen him even put his hand on anybody's shoulder. He seems like a very nice older gentleman," Rittenhouse said.
The school district sent a letter to parents saying:
Dear Parents,
I was informed late last night that a crossing guard employed by the Suffolk County Police Department and assigned to our school district - specifically an intersection within the boundary of Alleghany Avenue Elementary School - has been arrested for forcibly touching and endangering the welfare of a 15-year-old girl.
The crossing guard in question has been removed from our district, as the safety, security and well-being of our students is the district's top priority.
Suffolk County Police have requested that anyone with information about this case or knowledge of any other potential victims, contact them at 631-854-8152 or 1-800-220-TIPS.
Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely,
Dan Giordano
Superintendent of Schools
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Elderly crossing guard accused of forcibly touching teen girl on Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More