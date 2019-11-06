Elderly driver killed in collision with Suffolk County Transit bus

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say an elderly man was killed when his car collided with a bus on Long Island Tuesday morning.According to Suffolk County Police, 83-year-old John Gordon was driving a 2005 Honda Accord in a parking lot when he drove over a curb and into the westbound lanes of John Street in Babylon.His vehicle was struck by a westbound Suffolk County Transit bus.Gordon, of North Babylon, was extricated from the car and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.Neither the driver of the bus, Roberto Montenegro, 47, of Copiague, or any of the passengers were injured in the crash.Detectives are investigating the accident and are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.----------