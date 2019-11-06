Elderly driver killed in collision with Suffolk County Transit bus

By Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say an elderly man was killed when his car collided with a bus on Long Island Tuesday morning.

According to Suffolk County Police, 83-year-old John Gordon was driving a 2005 Honda Accord in a parking lot when he drove over a curb and into the westbound lanes of John Street in Babylon.

His vehicle was struck by a westbound Suffolk County Transit bus.

Gordon, of North Babylon, was extricated from the car and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the driver of the bus, Roberto Montenegro, 47, of Copiague, or any of the passengers were injured in the crash.

Detectives are investigating the accident and are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
babylonsuffolk countybus crashdriver killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
Minor storm, major cold
Person of interest identified in disappearance of NJ woman
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Show More
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
NYPD: Young people attacking strangers in Borough Park
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Hepatitis A alert in NJ after ShopRite worker contracts virus
More TOP STORIES News