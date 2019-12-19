Elderly killed after being run over by box truck in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An elderly man was killed after being run over by a box truck in Brooklyn.

The 85-year-old was struck on 39th Street and 3rd Ave in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was transported to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. No criminality is suspected at this time.

In a separate incident, a woman was struck and killed on a Lower Manhattan Street.

Police say the woman was struck on Broadway and Howard Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday. No further information has been released.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parknew york citybrooklynlower manhattanpedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
Queens subway station reopens after 9-month renovation
Camila Cabello apologizes for racist social media posts
NYPD: Man smashes basement window with rock, rapes woman
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Show More
CT officer chases down, stops runaway SUV headed toward students
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
5 NJ officials, candidates face political corruption charges
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season will stick around
More TOP STORIES News