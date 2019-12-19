Elderly killed after being run over by box truck in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An elderly man was killed after being run over by a box truck in Brooklyn.The 85-year-old was struck on 39th Street and 3rd Ave in Sunset Park just before 5 p.m. Thursday.He was transported to Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. No criminality is suspected at this time.In a separate incident, a woman was struck and killed on a Lower Manhattan Street.Police say the woman was struck on Broadway and Howard Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday. No further information has been released.----------