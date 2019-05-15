Las Vegas police release video of woman pushing elderly man from bus

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the case of an elderly man who died after being pushed out of a bus.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, faces a charge of open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

The incident occurred on March 21.

Witnesses say Bishop got in an argument with the victim and other passengers on the bus and she pushed the victim out the door.

He refused medical treatment at the time.

He died from his injuries on April 23 and the family notified Las Vegas police on May 3.

Bishop was arrested on May 6.

A preliminary hearing for her is scheduled for May 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
buselderlyhomicideu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News