Elderly man fatally shoots wife before killing himself in Long Island home

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a murder suicide involving an elderly couple on Long Island.Suffolk County police say Valentin Hernandez called 911 at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday and said he shot his wife in their home on Breeze Avenue in Ronkonkoma.When police arrived at the scene they found the husband and wife, both 90, with gunshot wounds.Both were pronounced dead at the scene.