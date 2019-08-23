Elderly man fatally shoots wife before killing himself in Long Island home

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a murder suicide involving an elderly couple on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say Valentin Hernandez called 911 at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday and said he shot his wife in their home on Breeze Avenue in Ronkonkoma.

When police arrived at the scene they found the husband and wife, both 90, with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ronkonkomasuffolk countywoman killedshootingman killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant found dead
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Passengers angry with Delta as no hotels offered during 18-hour delay
Man dangles from window as fire rips through CT home
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Owner chases after 2 coyotes that grab, kill dog in Connecticut
Show More
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
Exclusive: Eric Garner's mom discusses Pantaleo firing on Up Close
Exclusive: Homeless man given shoes by jogger now has job offer
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in CT during tornado warnings
More TOP STORIES News