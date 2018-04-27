An elderly man was hit and killed by a private sanitation truck as he crossed the street in on Friday night.The accident happened just after 8 on 152nd and Jackson as the private trash truck made its way through the Melrose neighborhood. Police say the man, who was in his seventies, was hit while crossing in the street, but not in a crosswalk.As NYPD crash investigators crawled all over the scene, the driver huddled under a blanket, staring into space.Rodney Jordan says the truck hit the elderly man and then backed over him."The truck hit him - there's no backing up off him," Jordan said, "I don't know how he ain't see him - it's an old man walking with a cane - you can't be serious."The victim was well known around the neighborhood. Neighbors said everybody loved him."Everybody love him - that's how he was show. Everybody love so he show it right back to him - he was a very respectful person," said one resident.The driver of the sanitation truck stayed on the scene. Police are trying to determine how fast he was going. So far there is no indication of any criminality.The investigation is ongoing,Police have not yet released the name of the victim.----------