Elderly man hit, killed by private sanitation truck while crossing Bronx street

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest developments from the Melrose section.

By
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
An elderly man was hit and killed by a private sanitation truck as he crossed the street in on Friday night.

The accident happened just after 8 on 152nd and Jackson as the private trash truck made its way through the Melrose neighborhood. Police say the man, who was in his seventies, was hit while crossing in the street, but not in a crosswalk.

As NYPD crash investigators crawled all over the scene, the driver huddled under a blanket, staring into space.

Rodney Jordan says the truck hit the elderly man and then backed over him.

"The truck hit him - there's no backing up off him," Jordan said, "I don't know how he ain't see him - it's an old man walking with a cane - you can't be serious."

The victim was well known around the neighborhood. Neighbors said everybody loved him.

"Everybody love him - that's how he was show. Everybody love so he show it right back to him - he was a very respectful person," said one resident.

The driver of the sanitation truck stayed on the scene. Police are trying to determine how fast he was going. So far there is no indication of any criminality.

The investigation is ongoing,

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderlypedestrian struckpedestrian killedMelroseNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News