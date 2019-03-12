Elderly man knocked down, robbed in East Harlem home invasion

The suspects knocked the victim inside to the floor.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent home invasion in East Harlem.

They say two men knocked on the door of an apartment near 117th Street and 2nd Avenue.

When a 76-year-old man answered, the suspects forced themselves inside and knocked the victim to the floor.

The duo then stole cash, jewelry, and a cellphone.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

The persons wanted for questioning are described as Hispanic men, possibly 30-40 years of age, and 5'6" tall. They were last seen wearing baseball style caps and dark clothing, hooded shirts, and black vests.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

