Elderly man punched in face on Soundview sidewalk

It happened in the Soundview section on February 28.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who brutally attacked a 71-year-old man at random in the Bronx.

Police say the victim was standing on Evergreen Avenue in Soundview when the suspect walked up to him and punched him in the face several times.

The suspect then took off.

The attack happened back on February 28th at around 12:15 a.m.

The victim is now recovering after being taken to Jacobi Hospital for injuries to his face.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

