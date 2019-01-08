Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in apartment building for just $18 in Bronx

Sandra Bookman has the latest on the 77-year-old held at gun point.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
An elderly man was robbed at gunpoint inside his own apartment building in the Bronx, all for just $18.

The building's security cameras show the suspect pointing a gun at the 77-year-old man and demanding money.

It appears the suspect entered the assisted senior living facility near Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street in Longwood just before 11 a.m. He boarded an elevator that took him to victim's floor.

It appears no security personnel were on duty at the facility during the incident.

The 77-year-old man victim complied and handed over what he had in his pocket.

The victim, who uses a cane, was not injured.

Maria Kolaczyski, whose mother has lived in the facility for 10 years, told Eyewitness News that she was shocked by the crime.

"(My mother's) very frightened. Very, very frightened. She's going to make sure she looks at the people from now on, but something to happen like this in this building is crazy because we have security here," Kolaczyski said.

The suspect fled the building on foot northbound on Southern Boulevard.
Police described the suspect as a dark-skinned Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood, dark-colored sweatpants with red stripes on its sides and dark colored boots.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

